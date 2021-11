Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

