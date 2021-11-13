Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,749 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $16,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

USIO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Usio by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

