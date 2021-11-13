Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

USNZY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.