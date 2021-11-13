Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) to Issue GBX 3.25 Dividend

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.29). 2,235,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

