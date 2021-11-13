Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) to Issue GBX 3.25 Dividend

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.29). 2,235,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.83. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £570.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

