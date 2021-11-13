Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

