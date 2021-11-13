Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Roger L. Smith Sells 141,184 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at C$916,521.60.

TSE:URE opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$522.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

