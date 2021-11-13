Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Universal Electronics worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEIC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

