Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 741,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

