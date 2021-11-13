Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $196.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Unity Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

