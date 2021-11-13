Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

