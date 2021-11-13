Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UBX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 714,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,637. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of Unity Biotechnology worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

