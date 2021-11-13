Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of UTL stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $672.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unitil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

