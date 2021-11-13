Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.