UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $458.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.