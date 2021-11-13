United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS.

NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. 368,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,076. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.90%.

In other news, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 15,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

