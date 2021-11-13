United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

