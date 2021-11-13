Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.59 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00077301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.