UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen Sells 80,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Neergaard Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

