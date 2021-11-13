UBS Group Reiterates “€681.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €681.00 ($801.18) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €782.67 ($920.78).

EPA:KER opened at €658.60 ($774.82) on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €649.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €699.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

