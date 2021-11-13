UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

