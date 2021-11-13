UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.56. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $880.00 and a 12-month high of $1,674.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.