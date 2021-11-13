UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

ROLL stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.97 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

