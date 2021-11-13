UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,136,000 after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

SWX opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

