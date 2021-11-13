UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,339 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $165.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

