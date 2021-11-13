UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,804 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

UBSI opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.29. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.