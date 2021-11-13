Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $942,959.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00240046 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

