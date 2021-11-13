Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) COO Jeffrey David Puckett Sells 3,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.09, for a total transaction of $1,620,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TYL stock opened at $550.19 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $551.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

