Turing (TWKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Turing to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TWKS stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

