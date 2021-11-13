Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Financial Analysis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Perion Network alerts:

This table compares Perion Network and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45% Turing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perion Network and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Turing has a consensus price target of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Perion Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 3.20 $10.23 million $0.86 34.88 Turing $803.38 million 11.67 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.