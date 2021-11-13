Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,739. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

