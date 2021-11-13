Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

APP opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AppLovin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802 in the last three months.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.