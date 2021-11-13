TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) Trading 0% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.90. 10,887 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NVMZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.