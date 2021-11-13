Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Financial Comparison

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tritax Big Box REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.48 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -4.79

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tritax Big Box REIT beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.