Trisura Group’s (TSU) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark restated their market perform rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

Shares of TSU opened at C$42.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.89 and a 52-week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

