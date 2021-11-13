TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target decreased by Truist from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.94.

TRIP opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

