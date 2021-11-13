Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $5.46 on Friday. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

