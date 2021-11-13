Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

