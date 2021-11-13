Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $129.77 on Thursday. Trex has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

