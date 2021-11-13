TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.34. 124,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

