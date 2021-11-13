TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

