Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGAN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Transphorm in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

