TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.20. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,108,181 shares traded.

TGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

