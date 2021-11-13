Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.10 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,287. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

