TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.29 million, a P/E ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,073,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

