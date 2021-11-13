TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

NRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

