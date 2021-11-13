Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Cormark

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$505.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.06.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

