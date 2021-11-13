Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 94.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

