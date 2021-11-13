Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON TON opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.42. Titon has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.27).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

