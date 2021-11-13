Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Titan Medical worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

