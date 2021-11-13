Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

TWI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

